Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 907.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.69. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,332. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.71 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

