Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

