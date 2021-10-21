Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

