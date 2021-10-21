Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

