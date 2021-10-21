Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.