Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,252 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

