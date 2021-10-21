Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,224 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

