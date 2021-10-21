Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $360.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.47.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

