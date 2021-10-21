Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadcom by 5,779.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $510.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $513.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

