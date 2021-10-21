Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45,708 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Polaris worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.77. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

