Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

NYSE LMT opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

