Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 826 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $252.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a 200 day moving average of $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $254.52. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

