Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,258 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. 74,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,091. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

