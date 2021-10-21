Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 31.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 389,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $339.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock valued at $881,146,502. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

