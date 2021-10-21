Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

