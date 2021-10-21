Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 77,799 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,799 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 189,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

