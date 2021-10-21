Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

