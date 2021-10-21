Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

