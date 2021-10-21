Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1,119,766 shares trading hands.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$194.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

