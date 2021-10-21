SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Achieves $11.12 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $11.12 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU's official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU's official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

