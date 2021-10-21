SHIELD Trading 9.9% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. SHIELD has a total market cap of $161,364.78 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.62 or 0.06493169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.00996296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00273497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00263906 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

