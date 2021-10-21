Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.64

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.64 and traded as low as $42.64. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 76,555 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

