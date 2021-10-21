Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

About Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

