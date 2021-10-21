Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,641.63.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.