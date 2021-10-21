Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,641.63.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,368.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.