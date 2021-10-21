Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,487.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.36. Shopify has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

