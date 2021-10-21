Shopping (SPI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $573,397.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. Shopping has a market cap of $45.53 million and approximately $573,397.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $49.17 or 0.00077878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00068034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00071211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,017.26 or 0.99800570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.22 or 0.06482439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,844 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.