Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 1.8%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 3,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5127 dividend. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

