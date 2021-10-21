Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Expands By 25.2%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.

STLJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

