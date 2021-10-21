Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Rises By 22.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of TOTZF opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

