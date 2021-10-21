Short Interest in Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Decreases By 19.3%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Vectura Group stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

