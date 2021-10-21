Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Rises By 22.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,441,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 14,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.2 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

WYNMF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

