Showcase (SHO) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Showcase has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $525,073.00 and approximately $97,555.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

