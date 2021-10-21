SIBCoin Trading Down 9.4% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $497,825.35 and $2,875.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,488.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.76 or 0.06527496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.85 or 0.00315856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $645.16 or 0.00985152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00089415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00411892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00268137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00258896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004898 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,480,970 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

