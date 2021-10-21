Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.20 ($64.94).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.12. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

