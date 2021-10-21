Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

