Signata Reaches Market Cap of $8.80 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Signata has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $226,028.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signata has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00099743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00193530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,079,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

