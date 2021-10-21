Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $375.00 at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

SBNY stock opened at $309.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 57.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

