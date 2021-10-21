Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $19.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

SBNY stock opened at $309.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.25. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

