Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0027

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $470.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00046675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00192176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.