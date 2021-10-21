Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Signify Health worth $62,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $105,568,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $53,168,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGFY. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

