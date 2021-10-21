Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Signify Health worth $62,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

