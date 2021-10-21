Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Silicom has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of SILC stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Silicom has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Silicom worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.