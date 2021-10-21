Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $63.42. 30,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,274. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

