Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,106 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 3,255,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

