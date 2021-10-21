Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $454.11. 73,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,724. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.02 and a 200 day moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

