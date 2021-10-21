Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September makes up 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 361,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

