Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 6,396,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

