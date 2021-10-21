Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.6% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 152,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,092. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

