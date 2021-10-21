Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,360 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRDM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Shares of FRDM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

