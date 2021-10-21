Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 2,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

